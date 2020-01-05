'Major development dropped from housing report,' concern for future of Tullow project

"A major development has been dropped from the housing report," said Cllr Will Paton as he expressed concern for the future of a Tullow housing project.

Planning permission was refused at the end of last year for the construction of 50 dwelling units at Tullowbeg, Tullow, Carlow.

The development would have comprised of 19 two-storey terraced two bedroom houses and 27 two-storey terraced three-bedroom homes.

The others would have been two two-storey semi-detached three bedroom homes and two two-storey semi-detached four bedroom dwellings together with all associated ancillary site works.

The applicant was Eurkon (Dublin) Ltd.

Speaking at Tullow Municipal District in December, Cllr Paton asked if it is "anticipated that the person will come back in and listen to the advice of the planning department".

He added: "Can we expect that maybe 40 houses instead of 50 houses may be built?"

Director of Services, Michael Brennan, said it is "currently a live planning application" because the developer has the right to appeal the decision of Carlow County Council to An Bord Pleanála.

"I would prefer not to comment any further," Mr Brennan added.