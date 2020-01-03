Long-term plan for Carlow Town described as 'mundane' by councillor at recent meeting

The "My Carlow" plan has been been described as "mundane" by a local representative at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace made the remarks as members expressed their frustration at the lack of progress on developing the long-term plan for Carlow Town.

She said: "The plan is quite mundane. There is nothing about affordable housing, a women's refuge.

"Suits are writing the plan for us and they are negating the social and economic considerations."