Long-term plan for Carlow Town described as 'mundane' by councillor at recent meeting
Would you agree?
What do you think?
The "My Carlow" plan has been been described as "mundane" by a local representative at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District.
Cllr Adrienne Wallace made the remarks as members expressed their frustration at the lack of progress on developing the long-term plan for Carlow Town.
She said: "The plan is quite mundane. There is nothing about affordable housing, a women's refuge.
"Suits are writing the plan for us and they are negating the social and economic considerations."
