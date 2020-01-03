'Raw sewage running down the street,' calls for Irish Water to address issue in Carlow
Cllr John Pender raised the issue at the Tullow Municipal District
"Raw sewage is running down the street," said Cllr John Pender as he called on Irish Water to address the issue as a "matter of urgency" in Hacketstown.
He raised the problem at the December meeting of Tullow Municipal District.
Cllr Pender said: "The issue is in relation to Irish Water. There's a sewage issue in Marian Terrace in Hacketstown. Raw sewage is running down the street over there.
"There's a pipe blocked or something and it's coming up and running down. I'd appeal to someone to get in contact [with Irish Water] as a matter of urgency."
Carlow Live has contacted Irish Water for comment.
