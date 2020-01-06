Company appeals planning refusal for development of 50 houses in north Carlow

A company has appealed the local authority's decision to refuse planning permission for a massive development of 50 houses in north Carlow.

Last year, planning was refused for the construction of 50 dwelling units at Tullowbeg, Tullow, Carlow. The applicant was Eurkon (Dublin) Ltd.

The company have now appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála and the case is due to be decided by May 5 of this year.

The development would have comprised of 19 two-storey terraced two bedroom houses and 27 two-storey terraced three-bedroom homes.

The others would have been two two-storey semi-detached three bedroom homes and two two-storey semi-detached four bedroom dwellings together with all associated ancillary site works.

This would have included: roads, parking, footpaths, landscaping, boundary treatment and services to facilitate the development, with vehicular and pedestrian access from the Carlow Road (R725) via the existing access road located to the west of the subject site, all on a site of circa 1.78ha.