Revealed: Dates confirmed for the 2020 Ploughing Championships in Carlow

The dates have been confirmed for the 2020 National Ploughing Championships at Ballintrane in Carlow.

The National Ploughing Association have said the huge event will take place on September 15, 16 and 17 of this year.

The 2019 Ploughing in Carlow had the "highest ever attendance" in the history of the event, according to the National Ploughing Association.

Day 3 attendance figures for the 88th Ploughing Championships were 81,000 which brought "the total figure for the three days to 297,000, the highest ever attendance at the event".