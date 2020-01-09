Request to see if Irish Rail has any plans for 'community use' of Bagenalstown station

Local representatives in Bagenalstown Municipal District have made requests to see if Irish Rail has any plans for the "community use" of the train station building.

The historic station has become "self-service" which Cllr Andy Gladney has previously said is affecting hundreds of local people, including elderly people, who use the service regularly.

Irish Rail say that they have dedicated Customer Service Officers (CSOs) on board many services on this route and will have them on all services shortly.

This means that there will always be assistance for wheelchair customers at Muine Bheag with the on board CSO there to help boarding and alighting.

