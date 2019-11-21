Irish Rail 'not a town friendly company' as councillor hits out over facilities at station

Irish Rail is "not a town friendly company" a councillor has claimed as he hit out the decision to leave Bagenalstown Train Station unmanned.

Cllr Andy Gladney made the remarks at the November meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he also criticised the lack of toilet facilities on site.

Bagenalstown Train Station has become "self-service" which Cllr Gladney says is affecting hundreds of local people, including elderly people, who use the service regularly.

However, Irish Rail say that they have dedicated Customer Service Officers (CSOs) on board many services on this route and will have them on all services shortly.

This means that there will always be assistance for wheelchair customers at Muine Bheag with the on board CSO there to help boarding and alighting.

Cllr Gladney's comments come after Irish Rail had to apologise to passengers left waiting in Carlow for two hours after a breakdown near Bagenalstown station recently.

Councillors have previously expressed their concerns that the ticket machine, parking machine and toilet facilities are not always in working order at the station.