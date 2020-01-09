Carlow Gardaí investigate after suspect device thrown through window of property in Tullow

Carlow Gardaí have launched an investigation after a suspect device was thrown through the window of a house in Tullow which saw local residents evacuated for a period of time.

Gardaí attended the scene following reports of a suspect device thrown through the window of a property at Tullowland, Tullow.

The alarm was raised at approximately 11.45pm on January 8.

It's understood the device failed to detonate.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended and removed the device, which was deemed viable, for further analysis.

Local residents were evacuated for a short time.

No one was injured during the incident and Garda enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station.