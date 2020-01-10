'Unwanted vehicles coming through the town,' calls again for Bagenalstown by-pass

"There are unwanted vehicles coming through the town," Cllr Arthur McDonald said as he reiterated his call for the Bagenalstown by-pass.

Cllr McDonald was speaking at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he made the remark that a lot of traffic through Bagenalstown is not wanted.

He has previously highlighted that he believes there is a need for a by-pass in the town and he accused the Council of having a lack of interest in providing Bagenalstown with the piece of road infrastructure.

In a previous response, Council officials said that previous plans for a bypass may no longer be the appropriate location for the road but the official told members that he was "not suggesting we're putting it on the long finger".