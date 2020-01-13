ALERT: Carlow Gardaí issue scam warning over spate of bank account phishing attacks

Carlow Gardaí have issued a scam warning due to a spate of bank account phishing attacks.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "Just a notice that bank account phishing attacks are continuing with the latest one being where a text is received like the one in the picture (below) which purports to be from your bank.

"You are requested to text or email back details of your account to enable funds inwards, unfreezing of account or any other unlikely request. Please note, your bank will not make such requests.

"People of all ages are being conned by these relentless scams. Always be sceptical of any unsolicited texts or emails. If you really think it's your bank contact them yourself. Be careful."