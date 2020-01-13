'Hard to explain,' anger over social houses in this Carlow town given to 'outsiders'

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

File photo

A councillor has expressed his anger over social houses in Bagenalstown being given to "outsiders". 

Cllr Arthur McDonald raised the issue at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he mentioned a recent allocation of social houses in the area where four were given to residents of the town and "five to outsiders". 

He added that somebody from Tullow or Ballinabranna getting a social house in Bagenalstown is "hard to explain on the frontline". 