LATEST: Nine children presented as homeless in Carlow during the month of December
This is shocking
File photo
The latest report from Carlow County Council has shown that nine children presented as homeless in Carlow last month.
The latest homeless services report from the local authority has also revealed that were eighteen children in emergency accommodation during December.
Meanwhile, there were 15 adults who presented as homeless last month across Carlow and 21 adults were in emergency accommodation.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on