LATEST: Nine children presented as homeless in Carlow during the month of December

This is shocking

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

The latest report from Carlow County Council has shown that nine children presented as homeless in Carlow last month. 

Carlow calls for harsher penalties on people who attack lifebuoys and defibs in Ireland

The latest homeless services report from the local authority has also revealed that were eighteen children in emergency accommodation during December. 

Meanwhile, there were 15 adults who presented as homeless last month across Carlow and 21 adults were in emergency accommodation. 