'A great nuisance,' councillor hits out over use of scramblers in some areas of Carlow

"A great nuisance," said Cllr Andrea Dalton as she hit out over the use of scramblers in some areas of Carlow.

Cllr Dalton raised the issue at the January meeting of Carlow County Council when she brought up the "use of scramblers in urban areas and estates" in Carlow Town.

"It is a growing problem and the scramblers are a great nuisance in some areas," she said.

The local representative asked if it was within members' remit to tackle the issue or if it was a matter for the Gardaí.