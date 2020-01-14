School in Carlow 'nearly going to shut' over people not getting planning to build houses

A school in south Carlow was "nearly going to shut" as people struggled to get planning permission to build houses and live in the area.

The issue came up at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when Cllr Tommy Kinsella and Cllr Willie Quinn raised the matter of planning permission for houses in the county.

Cllr Kinsella said the school in south Carlow was "nearly going to shut".

Cllr Quinn added that one of the issues for the school was people not getting planning permission to build in the area.

"People from the area can't get planning to build. There are 20 students and two teachers [ in the school]," said Cllr Quinn.

Cllr Arthur McDonald added that planning in Carlow "is a nightmare".