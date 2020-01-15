'That's alarming,' concern in Carlow over high number of invalid planning applications

Concern has been raised in Carlow over the high number of invalid planning applications and delays to planning decisions.

The matter was raised by Cllr Tommy Kinsella at the January meeting of Carlow County Council.

Members received figures from the Planning Department which outlined planning applications for 2019.

The data revealed that there were 502 applications received last year but a total of 125 of these were deemed invalid - bringing the total valid applications received to 377.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella said: "That's alarming."

There were 252 sent out for Further Information/Clarification requests with 315 decisions granted from the 502 applications - with 30 applications refused.

The Council also held a total of 180 pre-planning meetings.

Cllr Kinsella added: "I don't want it to go back as a criticism of the Council staff, I just want to get to the root of the problem. How can we help?"

Director of Services, Michael Rainey, said: "I'd like to see it [the number of invalid applications] go down. Applications are missing basic elements.

"I would also encourage more people to take-up pre-planning."