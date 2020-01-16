Carlow Gardaí issue appeal as CCTV shows two males throwing object at window of business

Did you see anything?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Carlow Gardaí are investigating

Gardaí are investigating an incident where the window of a commercial premises on the Tullow Road was damaged.

Read also: Carlow Gardaí investigating after bedroom ransacked during burglary in Bagenalstown

According to CCTV, the incident occurred at 4.30am on January 14 when two males were seen throwing something at the window.

The window did not smash and no entry was gained.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.