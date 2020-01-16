Carlow Gardaí issue appeal as CCTV shows two males throwing object at window of business
Did you see anything?
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí are investigating an incident where the window of a commercial premises on the Tullow Road was damaged.
According to CCTV, the incident occurred at 4.30am on January 14 when two males were seen throwing something at the window.
The window did not smash and no entry was gained.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on