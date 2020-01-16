Man arrested after Carlow Gardaí seize €1,500 worth of heroin along with cash
Carlow/Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit, targeting the sale and supply of diamorphine (heroin) in both counties, searched a house in Carlow on Wednesday night.
Approximately €1,500 worth of heroin was seized along with cash and weighing scales.
One male was arrested and detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act and later charged to Carlow District Court.
