Man arrested after Carlow Gardaí seize €1,500 worth of heroin along with cash

Carlow/Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit, targeting the sale and supply of diamorphine (heroin) in both counties, searched a house in Carlow on Wednesday night.

Approximately €1,500 worth of heroin was seized along with cash and weighing scales.

One male was arrested and detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act and later charged to Carlow District Court.