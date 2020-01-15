Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after victim returns home to the sound of rummaging upstairs

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for any information in relation to a break in at a house in Killerig Court, Killerig.

The incident occurred Monday, January 13 shortly before 10pm.

The homeowner returned home to find the attic door open and the sound of rummaging upstairs.

The culprit escaped via an upstairs window at the rear of the house, which was forced open.

Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.