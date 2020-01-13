Carlow woman issues heartbreaking appeal to thieves who stole parents' jewellery

A Carlow woman has issued a heartbreaking plea to the thieves who stole her parents' jewellery during a burglary over the weekend.

Sorcha Ní Mheachair has launched a Facebook appeal after a burglary at her house on Saturday night saw jewellery belonging to her mother and father being taken.

During the incident, Sorcha says the thieves also unwrapped Christmas presents but in her appeal on social media, she said: "I don’t want any material things back, they don’t bother me, only the necklace I was left for my 21st, [her mother's] eternity ring and also her wedding ring, my dad’s wedding ring and a baby bracelet with my name engraved on it.

"PLEASE I don’t even care who done it but if you have any conscience at all PLEASE PLEASE just leave it somewhere and get it back to me in one piece."

The post on Facebook has been shared over 500 times.