Q&A: Declared candidates from Carlow answer our election questions ahead of polling day

With election season now in full swing, Carlow Live is helping voters in Carlow get to know the confirmed candidates for the Dolmen County.

*Important: The Q&A with the candidates from Kilkenny will be published on Monday.

We have asked every candidate the same five questions and here were the answers from the candidates in Carlow:

Jennifer Murnane O'Connor (Fianna Fáil):

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Carlow/Kilkenny now that the election campaign is under way?

A: Health: Record numbers of patients on trolleys. Step down facilities for patients. Difficulties getting proper home care packages. Lack of mental health services and supports. Housing: Record numbers on our housing lists. Local Authorities not building social and affordable houses. Need for a women’s refuge. Climate Action: Carbon Taxes are not achieving any goals. They simply punish the elderly and low paid.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I have been working hard for the people of County Carlow since 1999 and particularly since my election to the Seanad in 2016. I’m not like other politicians, with me there are no pretences, if someone comes to me it’s because my door is always open. Your issues are my issues.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: Give a voice to those who feel they are never heard and make strong representation and not afraid to make hard decisions.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency in the next Dail?

A: Build more affordable housing, jobs and investment good quality local jobs, better value for our health spend locally including a fit for purpose facility for Holy Angels and overnight respite in our constituency. University status for our regional third level institutions. Safer communities, safer streets prioritising our town centres, climate action, fair and just prices in return for high quality produce.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency?

A: That’s up to the good people of Carlow and Kilkenny. Wouldn’t it be just great to be that candidate though?!

Adrienne Wallace (People Before Profit):

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Carlow/Kilkenny with the election campaign officially underway?

A: I think the escalating housing crisis will continue to be a main issue. People Before Profit have a proven track record of fighting to cut high rents, to open vacant homes and to build public homes on public land for more affordable housing.

Climate change will also be a big issue. The escalating climate crisis is worrying, but the inaction from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael over the decades has been much more alarming. People Before Profit are the only party taking on the fossil fuel industry. It’s time to put a carbon tax on the big polluters, not on ordinary people, in order to fund a mass-scale shift to renewable energy.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency in the next Dail?

Addressing the housing crisis. As one of the youngest candidates home ownership is being pulled away from my generation – we need affordable housing for all.

Wage stagnation is prolific – we need to fight for higher pay and end precarious work.

Keep the Pension age at 65 – Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil want to increase it to 68, the highest in Europe!

We also need free public transport and more buses.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: Because it’s time to break the cycle of Fine Gael and Fiana Fáil rule. I will be a thorn in the side of the establishment and have always put Carlow and Kilkenny at the centre. PBP TDs also only take the average workers wage – the rest goes to local campaigns. We need a fighter and a new voice, not the same old failed politics of the past.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: Stop homelessness

Q: Who will top the poll in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency?

A: Watch this space!

Pat Deering (Fine Gael):

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Carlow/Kilkenny with the election campaign officially underway?

A: I feel health, social issues, housing, Brexit and agriculture will feature on the doorstep during this election campaign.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency in the next Dail?

Getting a Technological University for the South East, affordable housing, continuation of reduced numbers on the live register, an ability to work with local groups to secure funding for their continuing existence and development and future further development of industry in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: People should vote for me because I want to continue delivering for Carlow. I have worked tirelessly for the people of Carlow. I have delivered across a broad spectrum and I am prepared to find solutions to problems not just diagnose them. I am committed to making Carlow better and will do whatever it takes to make this happen.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: For me I would like to see the health system get better. I would like to see the front-line workers getting the help they need to bring our health system in line with those who have a Universal Healthcare System for all.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency?

A: I don't know who will top the poll, as that is up to the people of the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency.