Fourth Carlow candidate confirmed to be running in the general election next month

A fourth Carlow candidate has been confirmed to be running in the general election next month.

Helena Byrne, who contested the local elections in Carlow, will be running for Renua.

The other three Carlow candidates are Pat Deering (FG), Jennifer Murnane O'Connor (FF) and Adrienne Wallace.

Helena's announcement brings to twelve so far the number vying for the five seats in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency on polling day on February 8.

