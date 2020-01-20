Planning lodged in Carlow to demolish shed and build student accommodation

Carlow badly needs more student accommodation

Planning has been lodged in Carlow to demolish an existing shed and build student accommodation apartments.

The development address is at 12 Kennedy Street, Carlow and the applicant is Paul O'Brien.

The application looks to demolish an existing shed and to construct two two-bed apartments for the purpose of student accommodation.

A decision is due by the local authority on March 10. 