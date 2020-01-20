Commercial premises in the heart of Carlow Town on sale for €250,000

Interested?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

1 Centaur Street, Carlow Town, Carlow

A commercial premises in the heart of Carlow Town is on sale for €250,000.

Read also: Carlow Gardaí issue appeal in hunt for man who threatened shop assistant with knife

The prime commercial premises extends to around 3,600sq.ft and is located in the centre of Carlow town at the corner of Dublin Street and Centaur Street.

This three-storey building is divided between retail and offices uses and is currently fully let.

To view the full ad, click here. 