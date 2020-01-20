Commercial premises in the heart of Carlow Town on sale for €250,000
1 Centaur Street, Carlow Town, Carlow
A commercial premises in the heart of Carlow Town is on sale for €250,000.
The prime commercial premises extends to around 3,600sq.ft and is located in the centre of Carlow town at the corner of Dublin Street and Centaur Street.
This three-storey building is divided between retail and offices uses and is currently fully let.
