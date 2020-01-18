Carlow Gardaí issue appeal in hunt for man who threatened shop assistant with knife

Carlow Gardaí are investigating a robbery in Carlow Town on Friday night after a man threatened a shop assistant with a knife before fleeing empty-handed.

The incident occurred at 8.45pm at a supermarket in Riverside, Hanover when a lone raider on foot entered the premises.

The man produced a knife and threatened a staff member and demanded money.

The employee escaped the immediate area and the raider left empty-handed and turned right which would have brought him on to Hanover Road.

No one was injured during the incident and no money was taken.

The lone raider was wearing a blue puffy jacket, dark trousers and his face was covered with dark material.

He was wearing dark runners with white flashing on the bottom.

Anyone with information or may have seen anything suspicious is asked to contact Carlow Gardaí on (059) 913 6620.