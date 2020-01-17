Carlow Gardaí investigating after quantity of jewellery taken during burglary
Did you see anything?
Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house on Killeshin Road, Carlow.
The burglary occurred between 2.30pm and 7pm on Thursday, January 16.
A window at the front of the house was forced open.
A quantity of jewellery was taken and among the items taken were a gold engagement ring, a rose gold watch, a gold bracelet and a white gold chain.
Anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area around that time are asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.
