Carlow Gardaí investigating after quantity of jewellery taken during burglary

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house on Killeshin Road, Carlow.

The burglary occurred between 2.30pm and 7pm on Thursday, January 16.

A window at the front of the house was forced open.

A quantity of jewellery was taken and among the items taken were a gold engagement ring, a rose gold watch, a gold bracelet and a white gold chain.

Anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area around that time are asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.