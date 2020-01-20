'An historic day,' new Tyndall College to be officially opened next week in Carlow Town

Carlow/Kilkenny's John Paul Phelan will officially open the campuses of Tyndall College and Carlow Institute of Further Education and Training on Wednesday, January 29 at 9.30am.

Chief Executive of the Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board, Eileen Curtis, said "this is an historic day for KCETB as we welcome the official opening of Carlow campus comprising Tyndall College post primary school and Carlow Institute of Further Education and Training".

These new educational facilities opened their doors to students on the Carlow campus, Kilkenny Road at the commencement of the 2019/20 academic year.

Eileen added: "The project represents the end of long and sometimes difficult efforts to secure new accommodation for the existing Carlow Vocational School which catered for mainstream and further education students for many years.

"During the 2012/13 school year confirmation was received that the KCETB Carlow campus project with two new school buildings would go ahead.

"The project was overseen by the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA) as part of School Bundle 5 under the public private partnership model."

The project has seen the establishment of the new Tyndall College (principal Gerry McGill) and the first purpose-built College of Further Education and Training (CIFET principal Markita Mulvey) in the country.

It is a project which has been championed by many over the years, but, by none more so than former Chief Executive, Cynthia Deane, who worked tirelessly with representatives of the Department of Education and Skills, NDFA, Carlow Institute of Technology and others, to ensure its advancement.