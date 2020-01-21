Anti-social behaviour concerns over use of Tullow apartment complex to house tenants

A councillor has told the Council of his anti-social behaviour concerns over plans to use a Tullow apartment complex to house tenants.

Cllr John Pender raised the issue at this month's meeting of Tullow Municipal District when he addressed the matter of 12 apartments in Court Keep being used to house social housing tenants.

The complex is owned by a local businessman who is currently modernising and bringing the complex up to regulation.

It will be then be leased to an Approved Housing Body who in turn will lease the apartments to people from the Council's Housing Lists.

Cllr Pender said he would "question the wisdom" of using the twelve apartments as the "history is not good" for such projects.

"I would have anti-social behaviour concerns," he added.

However Cllr Will Paton said that getting "two-bed apartments in the town centre is quite a good deal".

"We will fill it very quickly," he added.