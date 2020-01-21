Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after upstairs rooms ransacked and cash taken during burglary

Did you see anything?

File photo

Carlow Gardaí have issued an appeal after they received a report of a burglary at a house in Fruithill Court.

The homeowner was away when the break in occurred sometime between Monday, December 23 and Sunday, January 19.

A door at the rear of the property was forced open and upstairs rooms were ransacked, a quantity of jewellery and cash were taken.

Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.  