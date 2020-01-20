Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after lady had her bag snatched by man in Bagenalstown

Did you see the man?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Gardaí are investigating

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating a theft that occurred on Church Road, Bagenalstown on Sunday, January 19 at 7.20pm.

Read also: Carlow Gardaí issue appeal in hunt for man who threatened shop assistant with knife

A lady had her bag snatched by a man described as 5ft 7” wearing a dark hoodie with brown hair.

He fled in the direction of the River Barrow.

Anyone who saw a man matching this description is asked to contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown. 