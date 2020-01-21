UPDATED: Irish Rail respond after over 20 commuters left stranded in Carlow Town

Irish Rail have issued a statement after "up to 25 commuters" missed their journey to Dublin on Tuesday morning as the car park at Carlow Town Train Station was full before the 8am service.

Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor highlighted the issue and said: "There were no parking spaces left as commuters drove around looking for space as the train departed.

"This also meant that anyone arriving by car for the 9am service were faced with the same problem."

In a statement, Irish Rail said: "We are currently in the process of installing lifts to improve accessibility at Carlow Station, which means there is a temporary reduction in car park spaces while this work takes place.

"This work will be concluded by early summer. While we regret the reduction in spaces, the lift is essential and has been long sought by customers and public representatives alike.

"We are also working with Carlow County Council and the National Transport Authority to examine potential use of the lands at the youth centre which are under the control of Carlow Cathedral Parish for extra car parking for the station.

"Carlow County Council are leading this project so will have the up to date status."

Senator Murnane O'Connor added: "At a time of encouraging public transport this is not good enough. Irish Rail are in the process of providing more spaces.

"I am calling on them to act immediately and provide these spaces for the Carlow commuters."