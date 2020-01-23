BEWARE: Local authority warns Carlow people about 'cash for car' deals on social media

The local authority has warned Carlow people about "cash for car" deals on social media.

Carlow County Council have reminded consumers that when vehicles are sold or scrapped that the statutory paperwork must be filled out.

If a car is discovered abandoned or scrapped and your name is still associated with the vehicle, then costs for clean up and removal may be incurred.

The Council have added: "Beware of those cash for car deals advertised on social media. Always ensure that scrap dealers are registered."