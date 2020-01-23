'They've robbed us blind in Carlow,' concerns over road funding allocations for Tullow

"They've robbed us blind in Carlow," said Cllr Will Paton as he expressed his concern over road funding allocations for the Tullow Municipal District.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the Tullow MD, he said: "The roads allocation has to be fair and balanced. Tullow and Bagenalstown are going to be robbed to prop up Carlow. They've robbed us blind in Carlow."

He called on members to make sure the MD is getting its percentage based on the roads in their area and added: "It would be a shame of roads money disappeared into Carlow."

After the meeting, Cllr Paton spoke to Carlow Live and said: "To date the roads funding has been allocated on the basis of the percentage of roads in the Carlow and Bagenalstown electoral areas.

"Management have insisted on it. Now they realise that with three MDs - Carlow Town has just over 12% of the county roads, a huge population and not enough roads funding in 12% so they want to change the allocation system."