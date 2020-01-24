Concerns raised over recycling in Tullow after repeated dumping incidents at skip

Concerns have been raised by a local representative over recycling in Tullow after repeated dumping incidents at a skip in the town.

Cllr John Pender raised the issue at Tullow Municipal District in January and asked about the recycling centre and how it's "maintained and emptied".

"There was a lot of concern over Christmas after it was closed following some indiscriminate dumping," he added.

CCTV images are being examined after repeated dumping incidents at the site in Tullow over the Christmas period.

The site was closed until it could be serviced and when serviced it was again filled with contaminated general waste in one day.

Cllr Pender asked that a staff member from the local authority come before local representatives at the next meeting of the MD and this was agreed.