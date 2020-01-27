'It's soul destroying,' anger over history around Carlow of lifebuoys being vandalised

"It's soul destroying," said Cllr Michael Doran as he hit out over the history in Carlow of lifebuoys being vandalised.

Cllr Doran was speaking at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council when he addressed the "history we have in Carlow of vandalism of lifebuoys in Carlow Town and Leighlinbridge".

He added that it is "soul destroying" for the Civil Defence and others to have to pull out these things "that people have thrown into the rivers".