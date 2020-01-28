PICTURE: Council issues social media appeal over rubbish illegally dumped in Carlow
CREDIT: Carlow County Council
Carlow County Council have taken to social media to highlight rubbish illegally dumped in Milford.
The local authority have appealed to the public and said that anyone with information can report in confidence at environment@carlowcoco.ie.
See image of rubbish illegally dumped near Milford overnight.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) January 27, 2020
Anyone with information can report in confidence at environment@carlowcoco.ie#notinournature@carlowppn @Carlowlive1 @kclr96fm @carlowlibraries #Carlow pic.twitter.com/FL2kdo8q8Q
