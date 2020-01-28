PICTURE: Council issues social media appeal over rubbish illegally dumped in Carlow

Shocking!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

CREDIT: Carlow County Council

Carlow County Council have taken to social media to highlight rubbish illegally dumped in Milford. 

The local authority have appealed to the public and said that anyone with information can report in confidence at environment@carlowcoco.ie.

Check out their tweet below: 