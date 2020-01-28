Council sets aside over €200,000 to spend on veterinary services in Carlow this year

Carlow County Council has set aside €219,000 to spend on veterinary services in the Dolmen County this year, it has been revealed.

The expenditure was outlined in the local authority's budget for 2020 which has been approved by members.

The spending falls under Agriculture, Education, Health and Welfare and a total provision of €307,338 has been made under this category.

The other expenditure is on land drainage costs (€67,839) and educational support services (€20,230).