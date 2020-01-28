UPDATE: 'An inspired appointment,' Tullow area engineer confirmed to be Pat Harrington

Pat Harrington has been officially appointed as the area engineer for the Tullow Municipal District.

The announcement was made a recent meeting of the MD and local representatives welcomed the news.

Cllr John Pender said it was "an inspired appointment" while Cllr Will Paton added that it was "a privilege to be working with you".

Meanwhile, Director of Services at the Council, Michael Brennan, has been confirmed as manager of the MD.