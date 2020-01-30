SCAM ALERT: Carlow Gardaí issue warning over cases of payment redirection fraud

Carlow Gardaí have issued a warning over cases of payment redirection fraud.

This is where fraudsters pretend to be a supplier or service provider for your business in order to trick people into changing bank account payee details.

Carlow Gardaí said their advice would be not to change account details and contact your bank and also a known person in that company.

They added: "Fraudsters have changed email addresses, to make it look like it has come from someone you are used to dealing with. In a case [this week] the fraudster rang from a 076 number, but they will also use emails...BE ALERT!"