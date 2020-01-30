Council buys 'walking poles' to promote mobility and fitness in older people in Carlow

Carlow County Council has supported the purchase of "walking poles" to enable the Local Sports Partnership to run classes for older. 

The aim of the project is to promote mobility, strength, balance and fitness among the older population in Carlow. 

The Council are also working to fund personal belongings boxes for older people that must stay in hospital or care for a period of time. 