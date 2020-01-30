Carlow family forced to go to three hospitals to get their 16-year-old daughter treated

A Carlow family were forced to go to three hospitals to get their 16-year-old daughter treatment in an emergency, a councillor has claimed.

Cllr John McDonald raised the issue at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council when he told members about the difficulties the Carlow family had after their daughter became suddenly ill.

"They presented to Care Doc with their young daughter and they were advised to go to A&E," he said.

Cllr McDonald claimed that the family were told to go to Our Lady's Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin due to the girl's age.

The family drove to Crumlin where she was told that because she was two months over the age of 16 that they couldn't see her.

"It was coming up to Christmas and the traffic was chockablock, so the family went to the nearest hospital, which was Naas General Hospital.

"They advised her that they could not see her because she was not from the area. So they drove to St Luke's in Kilkenny where she was seen.

"The first port of call should be the welfare of the child. The family were treated appallingly," he said as they drove from hospital to hospital seeking help.

Cllr McDonald asked for the Council to write to the Minster for Health on the matter and it was agreed by members.