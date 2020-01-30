UPDATED: Carlow Gardaí investigating after heating oil stolen from house in Tomard
Did you see anything?
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Carlow Gardaí have received a report of a burglary at a derelict house in Glencar, Tomard.
A window on the front door was broken in order to gain access.
The incident occurred between 9am on Monday, January 27 and 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 29.
Heating oil from the adjoining house was stolen.
Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.
