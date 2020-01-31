Woman with Carlow address convicted of bringing drugs into prison while visiting partner

A woman with a Carlow address has been convicted of bringing drugs into prison while she was visiting her partner, Portlaoise District Court has heard.

Ageta Margielska (26), 25A Hillview Drive, Portlaosie, and Green Lane, Carlow, was charged with committing the offence at Portlaoise Prison on December 14 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that the accused was detected bringing in a quantity of cannabis resin, as well as heroin worth €370.

She had three previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald, said his client's partner was in prison. Her partner was put under pressure and so she brought the items in, the court heard.

Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined her €200.