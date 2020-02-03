An Post investigation into 'serious situation' of undelivered post in parts of Carlow

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

An Post has launched full investigation into undelivered mail in parts of Carlow.

In a statement, An Post have said they regret that some mail for the following areas of Carlow Town has been subject to delay:  Ashgrove, Tullow Road, Riverview Close, Cherrymount Drive,  Askea Lawns and Staplestown Road.

An Post is doing "everything possible" to ensure delivery of all outstanding mail.

They added: "We apologise to customers for this inconvenience.

"A full investigation into this serious situation is underway. The company cannot comment any further at this time."