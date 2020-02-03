An Post investigation into 'serious situation' of undelivered post in parts of Carlow
An Post has launched full investigation into undelivered mail in parts of Carlow.
In a statement, An Post have said they regret that some mail for the following areas of Carlow Town has been subject to delay: Ashgrove, Tullow Road, Riverview Close, Cherrymount Drive, Askea Lawns and Staplestown Road.
An Post is doing "everything possible" to ensure delivery of all outstanding mail.
They added: "We apologise to customers for this inconvenience.
"A full investigation into this serious situation is underway. The company cannot comment any further at this time."
