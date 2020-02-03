Revealed: Carlow Live breaks 650,000 page views in one month with record number of users

Carlow Live generated 658,000 page views in January and boasted 237,000 users from around the Dolmen County and the world.

The leading news resource for Carlow had 504 wide-ranging stories published over the record-breaking four weeks.

If you have news for Carlow Live and want to reach more people in Carlow than any other media outlet, e-mail us now on news@carlowlive.ie.

If you would like to advertise with the leading media outlet in Carlow with the greatest reach, e-mail news@carlowlive.ie for details on our excellent advertising rates.