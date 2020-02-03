Carlow Gardaí renew appeal after petrol bomb thrown through front window of house

Did you see anything suspicious?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a petrol bomb was thrown through the front window of a house last Thursday night which left one person in hospital. 

Gardaí responded to the incident which occurred in Kellistown, Carlow at around 8pm.

A petrol bomb was thrown through the front window of a domestic house. The fire services attended the scene and extinguished the fire. 

One person has been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. 

A vehicle used by the culprit drove in the direction of Rathoe.

Gardaí in Carlow are seeking witnesses or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them. 