Carlow Gardaí renew appeal after petrol bomb thrown through front window of house
Did you see anything suspicious?
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Carlow Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a petrol bomb was thrown through the front window of a house last Thursday night which left one person in hospital.
Gardaí responded to the incident which occurred in Kellistown, Carlow at around 8pm.
A petrol bomb was thrown through the front window of a domestic house. The fire services attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
One person has been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
A vehicle used by the culprit drove in the direction of Rathoe.
Gardaí in Carlow are seeking witnesses or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them.
