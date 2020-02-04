Gardaí in Carlow investigating incident where car windows were smashed in driveway

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an incident where car windows were smashed in a driveway of Chestnut Drive, Fruithill Manor.

The car, a Citroen C4, was parked in the driveway of the house at the time of the incident.

The damage was done between 1.30am and 11.30am on Saturday, February 1.

There was no entry gained to the vehicle.

People are being asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.