PICTURES: Carlow Roads Policing Unit catch motorists doing crazy speeds on the M9

This is shocking!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Carlow Gardaí

Carlow Roads Policing Unit have caught motorists doing crazy speeds on the M9 motorway this week. 

Read also: An Post investigation into 'serious situation' of undelivered post in parts of Carlow

Gardaí were out performing speed checks on Tuesday morning from 6am.

A number of vehicles detected travelling in excess of the speed limit.

One motorist was caught doing 150km/h on the 120km/h motorway.

Gardaí said: "Fixed charge notices to be issued. Please slow down."