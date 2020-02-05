PICTURES: Carlow Roads Policing Unit catch motorists doing crazy speeds on the M9
This is shocking!
CREDIT: Carlow Gardaí
Carlow Roads Policing Unit have caught motorists doing crazy speeds on the M9 motorway this week.
Gardaí were out performing speed checks on Tuesday morning from 6am.
A number of vehicles detected travelling in excess of the speed limit.
One motorist was caught doing 150km/h on the 120km/h motorway.
Gardaí said: "Fixed charge notices to be issued. Please slow down."
