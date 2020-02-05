Garda helicopter deployed after burglary at a retail premises on Carlow/Wexford border
Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a retail premises in Bunclody, Wexford on Tuesday, February 4.
A sum of cash was taken from the premises.
The Garda Air Support Unit was deployed in an attempt to locate the suspect.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
