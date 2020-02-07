Man arrested after Carlow Gardaí seize €1,300 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine
A significant seizure
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
A man has been arrested after Carlow Gardaí seized €1,300 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine in Myshall.
On February 4, the Carlow/Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit accompanied by the Carlow Detective Branch searched a premises in Myshall under warrant.
A quantity of suspected cannabis and cocaine was found worth an estimated €1,300.
One male was arrested and conveyed to Carlow Garda station.
He was later charged to Carlow District Court with sale and supply of controlled drugs.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on