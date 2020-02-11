Traffic plan from the 2019 Ploughing in Carlow to be 'replicated' for this year's event

The traffic plan from the 2019 Ploughing in Carlow is to be "replicated" for this year's event, Carlow County Council have said.

The 2020 National Ploughing Championships will take place at Ballintrane in Fenagh from September 15-17.

The first meeting of the co-ordination group - which includes representatives from the local authority, NPA, the Gardaí, HSE and Carlow Tourism - took place on January 29.

The Council have said: "It is anticipated that the traffic management plan implemented successfully during the event in 2019 will be replicated to include the designation of specific access and egress routes and full closure of the N80 from midday on September 14 to midday on September 18."